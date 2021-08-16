CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group stock opened at $207.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,092 shares of company stock valued at $8,509,419 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

