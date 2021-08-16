Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

CCHGY stock opened at $37.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.726 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

