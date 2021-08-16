Coin98 (C98) Price Up 22.5% This Week

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Coin98 has a market cap of $272.62 million and approximately $166.58 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006568 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

