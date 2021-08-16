CoinPoker Trading Up 13.4% This Week (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and $4,970.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00063092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00016809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $435.46 or 0.00937945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00110511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047470 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

