Coinsbit Token (CNB) Price Hits $0.0009

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Coinsbit Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Coinsbit Token has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $191,658.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coinsbit Token has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coinsbit Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.12 or 0.00926978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00110504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00047004 BTC.

About Coinsbit Token

Coinsbit Token is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinsbit Token’s official website is coinsbit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Coinsbit Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsbit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsbit Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinsbit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinsbit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinsbit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.