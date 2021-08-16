Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Achieves Market Cap of $289,758.99

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market capitalization of $289,758.99 and $3.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coinsuper Ecosystem Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00060906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00016426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.98 or 0.00907215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00104652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046649 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CRYPTO:CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Buying and Selling Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsuper Ecosystem Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsuper Ecosystem Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinsuper Ecosystem Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.