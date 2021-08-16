Coldstack (CLS) Price Hits $1.67

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00003643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $121,836.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coldstack has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00132942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00159030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,798.18 or 1.00048838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.85 or 0.00910640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

