Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Up 80.4% in July

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,900 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the July 15th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 399.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLEGF opened at $13.60 on Monday. Coles Group has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. raised Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Coles Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

