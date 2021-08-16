Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after buying an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,365,000 after purchasing an additional 216,446 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,598,000 after purchasing an additional 128,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $79.44 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

