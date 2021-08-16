Colicity Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 23rd (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Colicity’s (OTCMKTS:COLIU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 23rd. Colicity had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of COLIU stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. Colicity has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLIU. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at $2,526,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at $7,621,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

