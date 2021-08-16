Collective Price Tops $1.39 on Major Exchanges (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Collective has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Collective has a market capitalization of $362,869.18 and approximately $268,528.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collective coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00016362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.31 or 0.00904107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00046753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00098426 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

