Colliers Securities Comments on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $567.72 million and a PE ratio of -15.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.46. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLX. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $959,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

