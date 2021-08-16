Colliers Securities Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $7.50 on Monday. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

