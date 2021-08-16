Color Platform Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $247,472.36 and $65.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,008.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $669.48 or 0.01455104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.49 or 0.00361862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00120558 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003329 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

