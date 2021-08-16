Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €149.75 ($176.18).

ML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of EPA ML opened at €144.05 ($169.47) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €135.61. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.