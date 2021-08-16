Comparing Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Plantronics (NYSE:POLY)

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.7% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Plantronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Plantronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and Plantronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies -913.86% -51.94% -36.94% Plantronics -1.06% -127.71% 6.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Akoustis Technologies and Plantronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Plantronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 98.86%. Plantronics has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.32%. Given Akoustis Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akoustis Technologies is more favorable than Plantronics.

Volatility & Risk

Akoustis Technologies has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plantronics has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and Plantronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies $1.79 million 246.24 -$36.14 million ($0.86) -10.17 Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.74 -$57.33 million $3.17 9.49

Akoustis Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plantronics. Akoustis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plantronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Akoustis Technologies beats Plantronics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc., develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment consists of amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, Wi-Fi customer premise equipment, military and defense applications. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

