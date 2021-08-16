Comparing Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) & EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnSync has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and EnSync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 28.09% 13.55% 4.20% EnSync N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and EnSync’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $5.65 billion 2.01 $1.23 billion $0.85 8.49 EnSync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and EnSync, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 1 0 3.00 EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás presently has a consensus target price of $8.47, suggesting a potential upside of 17.31%. Given Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is more favorable than EnSync.

Summary

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás beats EnSync on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 66,431 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of advanced energy storage, power electronic systems and engineered custom and semi-custom products. Its services include matrix energy management, internet of energy, system support and system design. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.