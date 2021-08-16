Comparing Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) and Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters (NYSE:WAT) and Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Waters shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Waters shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Waters and Codex DNA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters $2.37 billion 10.51 $521.57 million $9.05 44.78 Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than Codex DNA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Waters and Codex DNA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters 1 7 2 0 2.10 Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Waters currently has a consensus price target of $301.67, indicating a potential downside of 25.56%. Codex DNA has a consensus price target of $23.19, indicating a potential upside of 69.02%. Given Codex DNA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Codex DNA is more favorable than Waters.

Profitability

This table compares Waters and Codex DNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters 24.73% 387.10% 22.56% Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Waters beats Codex DNA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products that interface with its instruments, as well as other manufacturers' instruments. Its MS technology instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. The company's offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments for use in predicting the suitability and stability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, metals, and viscous liquids for various industrial, consumer good, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. The company has a collaboration with Genovis AB to develop and market biopharmaceutical characterization workflows based on the its BioAccord LC-MS System, Andrew+ pipetting robot and Genovis SmartEnzymes. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

