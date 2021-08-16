Comparing Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NextSource Materials and Eldorado Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Eldorado Gold 2 4 4 0 2.20

Eldorado Gold has a consensus target price of $15.63, indicating a potential upside of 80.84%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Volatility & Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -654.29% Eldorado Gold 1.60% 4.49% 3.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextSource Materials and Eldorado Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Eldorado Gold $1.03 billion 1.54 $104.54 million $1.00 8.64

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats NextSource Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

