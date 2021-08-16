Compound (COMP) Trading 1.8% Higher This Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Compound has a market cap of $2.63 billion and $410.45 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $480.94 or 0.01036907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 77.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,473,303 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

