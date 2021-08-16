Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.91.

CFLT opened at $54.00 on Monday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $57.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,368,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,938,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,553,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,768,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

