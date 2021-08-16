Conflux Network Price Up 17.9% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $302.91 million and $23.58 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,518.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.01 or 0.06885480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $687.54 or 0.01477991 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.11 or 0.00391487 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00152960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.11 or 0.00587093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00363245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00331127 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 867,463,888 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

