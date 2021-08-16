Conflux Network Reaches Market Cap of $302.91 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $302.91 million and $23.58 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,518.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.01 or 0.06885480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $687.54 or 0.01477991 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.11 or 0.00391487 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00152960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.11 or 0.00587093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00363245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00331127 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 867,463,888 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.