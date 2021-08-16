Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Conformis reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.39 million. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conformis by 112.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Conformis by 16.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFMS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.37. 32,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,268,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.84 million, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Conformis has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.77.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

