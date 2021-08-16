Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Conformis reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conformis.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.39 million. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conformis by 112.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Conformis by 16.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conformis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CFMS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.37. 32,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,268,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.84 million, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Conformis has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.77.
Conformis Company Profile
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.
