Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 104,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conifer will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

