Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,038 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 152,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

IWV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $263.96. 436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,867. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.39. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $186.62 and a 52-week high of $264.32.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

