Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,122 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 129.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 908,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,077,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after acquiring an additional 25,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.54. 196,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,589,429. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.