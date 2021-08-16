Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Update

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the July 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

CNSWF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,116.67.

OTCMKTS CNSWF traded up $12.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,650.75. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.86 and a beta of 0.91. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $1,003.35 and a 1 year high of $1,700.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,539.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

