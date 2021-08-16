Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CPSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $128.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.58.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.