Contentos (COS) Price Reaches $0.0191

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $66.88 million and approximately $11.31 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00063699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00017224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.79 or 0.00938042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00110241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047042 BTC.

Contentos Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,497,696,460 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

