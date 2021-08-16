ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ContextLogic in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ContextLogic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WISH. Cowen lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

Shares of WISH opened at $7.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $214,178.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,785.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,320.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,094,566 shares of company stock worth $9,849,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

