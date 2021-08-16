ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.22. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. ContextLogic shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 269,954 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $33,552.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,086.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,094,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,849,181. Insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.18.

ContextLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

