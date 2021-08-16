Converge Technology Solutions Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTS. Raymond James lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.10.

TSE CTS opened at C$10.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 262.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$12.22.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.