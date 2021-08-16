Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $155.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.77. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.62% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

