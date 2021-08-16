Cordasco Financial Network Sells 2,376 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cordasco Financial Network cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.4% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.5% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 58,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 108,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 191,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.87. 391,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,510,567. The company has a market capitalization of $197.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

