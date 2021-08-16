CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.11% of CoreSite Realty worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth $67,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,229 shares of company stock worth $1,552,819. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $142.79 on Monday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $142.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

