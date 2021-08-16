CorionX (CORX) Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, CorionX has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $258,594.79 and $394,803.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CorionX coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00061506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00016498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.00910193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00047000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00098860 BTC.

About CorionX

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,074,917 coins. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

