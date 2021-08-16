Cormark Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Stelco in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $18.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.25. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.06 EPS.

Get Stelco alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 18th.

Stelco has a 1 year low of C$21.00 and a 1 year high of C$26.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.