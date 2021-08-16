Cormark Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shawcor in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.66 million.

SCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shawcor to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.21.

SCL stock opened at C$4.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$7.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

