Cormark Weighs in on Galiano Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a report released on Friday, August 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GAU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Shares of GAU stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 457,273 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

