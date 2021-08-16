Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys 44,563 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares during the quarter. The Progressive makes up approximately 1.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of The Progressive worth $36,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.74. 164,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.96.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

