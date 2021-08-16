Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,772 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $52,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $101.05. 633,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,333,576. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.62. The company has a market cap of $195.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

