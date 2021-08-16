Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,625 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.85. 201,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

