Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,888 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 5.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $95,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $7.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,761.74. 59,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,197. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,550.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

