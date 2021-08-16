Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 43,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 502,717 shares.The stock last traded at $56.65 and had previously closed at $56.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $1,274,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,042 shares of company stock worth $2,410,850 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,099,000 after purchasing an additional 714,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth $28,136,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,518,000 after buying an additional 583,844 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,143,000 after buying an additional 495,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,233.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,723,000 after buying an additional 425,453 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

