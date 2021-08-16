Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the July 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,099,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.