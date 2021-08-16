Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Reduced by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,176 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 5.8% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.21% of Costco Wholesale worth $359,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Shares of COST traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $452.14. 88,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $408.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $448.36. The company has a market cap of $199.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

