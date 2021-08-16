Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,659 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

COST traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $452.14. 68,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $448.36.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

