COTI (COTI) Market Capitalization Achieves $148.74 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. COTI has a market cap of $148.74 million and approximately $38.18 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00136797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00160493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,478.43 or 1.00111438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.92 or 0.00919550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.24 or 0.06953422 BTC.

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

