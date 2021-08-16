Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Couchbase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Shares of Couchbase stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.62. 326,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,906. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.